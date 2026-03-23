NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Lucy Puebla walked out of a home along the 3500 block of Northwest 79th Street without telling anyone, at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Puebla stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 144 pounds, and has medium-mength gray heair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray pants and gray shoes.

Detectives said she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She has not made contact with family or friends and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Puebla’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3292 (desk), email u309125@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.