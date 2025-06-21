MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in their search for a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Gladys Simeon was last seen in an unspecified part of Little Haiti.

Simeon stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for your assistance in locating this missing person. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Sanchez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org

