MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 70-year-old Migdalia Santiago was last seen in an unspecified part of the city’s Brickell section.

Santiago stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has red and white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with red and white lettering and black jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.