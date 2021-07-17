MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 70-year-old man who went missing in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Alouis Thelamour was last seen Wednesday in the area of Northwest Fourth Avenue and 77th Street.

We need assistance locating 70-year-old Alouis Thelamour who was reported missing today from the area of N.W. 4 Ave. and 77 St. If you know his whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/45Kxy8L0r4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 14, 2021

Thelamour stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 135 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.