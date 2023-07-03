MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 69-year-old Elida Martinez De Tejón was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen in an unspecified part of Overtown.

Martinez De Tejón stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 150 punds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111

