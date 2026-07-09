HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 69-year-old woman who was reported missing from Homestead.

According to the Homestead Police Department, Maria Ramirez was last seen at the Leon Medical Center on 2250 NE 8th Street.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a leopard print blouse, blue shorts, black shoes and was carrying a red handbag.

She is known to be driving a 2021 white Nissan Versa with a Florida license plate that reads “FPYQ77.”

Detectives said that Ramirez requires medication that she does not currently have, and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.