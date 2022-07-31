NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 69-year-old man who went missing from Northwest Miami-Dade and has been described as endangered.

Investigators said Bobby Caldwell was last seen leaving his residence, located near the 10600 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, on his bicycle around 1 p.m., Saturday. He has not been in contact with any friends or family.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 152 pounds and has black/gray hair and brown eyes. He was also last seen wearing a white and black short sleeve shirt, black pants, white shoes and riding a black bicycle with green handlebars.

Police said that Caldwell may also be in need of services.

Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts should contact Detective K. Fernandez-Roblin or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

