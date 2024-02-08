NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Santiaga Del Rosario De Rosa left her home along the 2300 block of Northwest 119th Street, at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

De Rosa stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has green eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and white and red pajamas pants.

Detectives said she may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on De Rosa’s whereabouts to call MDPD Detective M. Eloi, or any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.