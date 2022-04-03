MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 68-year-old man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Jorge Pino Pena was last seen Thursday in an unspecified part of the Model City area.

Pino Pena stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown pants and a black cap

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

