MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the publec’s help in their search for a 68-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Roberto Vasquez was las seen Thursday in an unspecified part of the Overtown area.

Vasquez stand 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 170-pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black polo shirt, burgundy pants and sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Vasquez’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective K. Brito, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

