MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 68-year-old man who was last seen in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood.

Larry Macon, described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, was last seen Tuesday wearing a gray skullcap, black jacket and gray sweatpants, according to the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

According to police, he meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Anyone with information on Macon’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

