MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 68-year-old man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Octavio Pavon was last seen on Thursday in an unspecified part of the Flagami area.

Pavon stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.

Pavon was last seen wearing an unknown color top, light blue jeans and black sneakers.

Officials uge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective R. Rowley, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. You may also send an email to SVU@Miami-Police.org.

