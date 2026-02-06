NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Debora Johnson was last seen along the 2500 block of Northwest 111th Street, at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Johnson stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black and white long-sleeve shirt, black pants

and white shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said Johnson has not made contact with family or friends and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy O. Tellez at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3252 (desk), email

u304578@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

