MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities say Willie Albert Gibbs, 67, was last seen the 7000 block of Northwest 41st Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. in Miami, Friday morning.

Gibbs stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on Gibbs’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact Deputy Y. Hernandez at 305-715-33000 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.