MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in their search for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Jean Dorcelus was last seen in an unspecified part of the Model City area.

Dorcelus stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt of an unknown color and blue jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on Dorcelus’ whereabouts to contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

