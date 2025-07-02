MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help for any information that could help them locate a man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 67-year-old Carlos Vidal has been missing since June 26 and was last seen in an unspecified part of downtown Miami.

Vidal stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was wearing a green shirt and pants of an unknown color.

Officials urge anyone with information on Vidal’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective A. Sanchez, or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.