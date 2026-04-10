MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood two months ago.

According to City of Miami Police, 67 year-old Kenneth Jones was last seen in an unspecified part of Little Haiti on Feb. 9.

Jones stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, is bald, and his eyes are brown, blue and gray with cataracts.

Police said he was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and jeans and was using a walker at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective R. Rowley, or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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