NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 66-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Debra Denise Johnson was last seen in the 2500 block of Northwest 111th Street on Wednesday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a beige blanket.

According to authorities, she may be in need of services.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy R. Palmer or any Deputy of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.