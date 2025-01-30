NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 66-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Debra Denise Johnson was last seen in the 2500 block of Northwest 111th Street on Wednesday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a beige blanket.

According to authorities, she may be in need of services.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy R. Palmer or any Deputy of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox