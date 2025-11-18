SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman in South Miami.

Joann Alvarez was last seen at her home near the 6000 block of Southwest 84th Street at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Authorities say Alvarez’s daughter arrived at around 11:00 a.m. to find neither she nor her vehicle were present.

Alvarez suffers from a mental health disorder and is known to travel only to and from her daughter’s residence.

She stands at 4 feet, 11 inches, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She drives a blue 2023 Mazda CX9 with a Florida license plate that reads “MGS59.”

If you have any information on Alvarez’s whereabouts, call the South Miami Police Department at 305-663-6301.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.