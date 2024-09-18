MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman that was last seen at Miami International Airport.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 65-year-old Rosalle Charmaine arrived at the airport on Monday night from Trinidad and disappeared.

Detectives said she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Charmaine has not been in contact with family and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Detective O. Tellez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.