COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 65-year-old woman who was last seen in Coconut Grove.

According to Miami Police, Joyce Marie Williams was last seen on Monday wearing a black Miami Dolphins shirt, mint green pants and black sneakers.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing 140 pounds, having mid-length black and brown dreads and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Martinez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

