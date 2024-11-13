NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 65-year-old man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Lawrence Miller left a home along the 2400 block of Northwest 41st Street, at around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, and did not return.

Miller stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, shorts and black Crocs.

Detectives said Miller may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information about his wehereabouts to call MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

