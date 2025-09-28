MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 64-year-old Jose Moreira was last seen in an unspecified part of the Coral Way neighborhood.

Moreira stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a cream colored button shirt, blue jeans and shoes of an unknown color.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.