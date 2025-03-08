MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 64-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Raynold Odera was last seen Friday in an unspecified part of the Little Haiti neighborhood.

Odera stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and black pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on Odera’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective D. Reyes or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

