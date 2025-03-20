NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 63-year-old woman who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Yvette Fussell was last seen near Northwest 111th Street and 14th Avenue, just after 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fussell stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink scarf, a pink short-sleeve shirt, purple leggings with multicolored pants.

Detectives said she may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Fussell’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 or 305-715-3257. You may also send an email to u308129@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

