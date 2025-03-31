NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old woman who was last seen over a week ago in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Yvette Fussell was last seen in the 10900 block of NW 14th Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on March 19.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 135 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a pink scarf, pink short-sleeved shirt and purple leggings with multicolored pants.

According to MDSO, she has not made contact with her family and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

