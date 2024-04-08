SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Jose Ignicio Jalilo, also known as “Nacho,” was last seen along the 27900 block of Southwest 140th Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jalilo stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 187 pounds, and has green eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans, brown steel toe boots, and he was possibly wearing a cap.

Investigators said that he is partially blind, has a slow walk and may be in need of services. Police said that he meets the criteria for a “missing endangered person.”

Officiaos urge anyone with information on Jalilo’s whereabouts to contact MDPD Detective M. Webb or any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.