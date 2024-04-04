NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, 63-year-old Theodul Cherelus has not come home since Tuesday at around 1 p.m. and may be in danger.

Cherelus was last seen near 18th Avenue and Northeast 148th Street.

Investigators said he may be wearing a gray shirt with black shorts and no shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Cherelus. whereabouts to call North Miami Police at 305-891-8111.

