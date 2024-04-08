SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old man who has been reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Jose Ignicio Jalilo, also known as “Nacho,” was last seen in the 27900 Block of SW 140th Avenue at around 8 p.m. on April 2.

He is described as standing at 6 feet, weighing around 187 pounds, with green eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans, brown steel toe boots and possibly wearing a cap.

MDPD said that he is partially blind, has a slow walk and may be in need of services. Police said that he meets the criteria for a “missing endangered person.”

Anyone with information should contact Detective M. Webb or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

