MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in their search for a 62-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Jean Casseus was last seen in an unspecified part of the Flagami area.

Casseus stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on Casseus’ whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

