MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Miami.

City of Miami Police said 61-year-old Caridad Garcia was last seen on Tuesday in the city’s Flagami area.

She stands 5 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

It’s unclear what clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Investigarors said Garcia was last seen driving a silver 2003 Toyota Corolla with the Florida tag QSDF45.

Officials urge anyone who knows of Garcia’s whereabouts are to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

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