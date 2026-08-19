MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing woman from Miami.

Miami Police said 61-year-old Caridad Garcia was last seen on Tuesday in the city’s Flagami area.

She stands 5 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

It’s unclear what clothes she was last seen wearing.

Anyone who knows of Garcia’s whereabouts are asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

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