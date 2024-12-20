MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 61-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, William Soares was last seen in an unspecified part of the Upper Eastside, Thursday.

Soares stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300.

