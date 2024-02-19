MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 60-year-old Mercedes Caridad De La Quintela was last seen in an unspecified part of the Flagami area.

De La Quintela stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators did not specify what she was last seen wearing.

Detectives said De La Quintela meets the criteria for an endangered person.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

