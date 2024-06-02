MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 60-year-old Carlos Benitez was last seen in an unspecified part of the Little Havana area.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pajama pants and brown slippers.

Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

