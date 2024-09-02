NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 59-year-old Adib Alexander Nahim was last seen along the 18300 block of Mediterranean Boulevard, at around 8 a.m. on Friday. Investigators said he left this location on foot.

Nahim stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light colored T-shirt, gray shorts and brown house slipper loafers.

Loved ones told detectives he may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Nahim’s whereabouts to call MDPD Detective K. Fernandez-Roblin, or any detective of the department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at (305) 715-3300. You may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

