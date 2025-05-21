MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Carol Joan Rennie, 58, was last seen on Monday at approximately 12:30 p.m. leaving from the 1100 block of Northwest 112th Terrace in Miami.

She’s 5 foot, 2 inches and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve red shirt, a blue jean-jacket with a floral skirt and open-toe sandals and had a gray cane.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Deputy R. Palmer at 305-715-3300, 305-715-3269, email u305635@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

