SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help locating a 56-year-old man last seen in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives say Enrique Leal Lopez was last seen on Sunday leaving the 6800 block of Southwest 129th Avenue.

He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 112 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Lopez was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Leal Lopez’s whereabouts should contact Deputy Y. Hernandez, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3279 (Desk), email u307259@mdpd.net or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

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