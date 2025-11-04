NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 54-year-old man who was reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Courtney Williams was last seen along the 2100 block of Ives Dairy Road, at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Williams stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black long dreads and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts of an unknown color, and he was using a walker.

Detectives said Williams may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy O. Tellez at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3252 (desk), email
u304578@mdso.com, or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

