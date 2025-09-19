MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 53-year-old woman who was last seen over a week ago in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Jacqueline Jorge was last seen near the area of NW 13th Ave and NW 197th St at around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 300 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweater, a blue jean shirt, blue jean shorts and black Crocs.

According to MGPD, she is considered a missing disabled adult and may be in need of services. Police said she only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100.

