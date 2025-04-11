MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, Leonardo Ceballos was last seen on Lincoln Road this past Sunday.

The 53-year-old stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.

