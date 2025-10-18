MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from downtown Miami.

Fifty-one-year-old Kristin Balter was last seen Oct. 17 in downtown Miami.

Balter is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long floral dress.

Anyone with information of Balter’s whereabouts are asked to contact Detective A. Sanchez or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

