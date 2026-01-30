MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to Miami Police, 51-year-old Emmanuel SaintFleur was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, Wednesday.

SaintFleur stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has balding gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown cap, gray t-shirt, khaki pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information on SaintFleur’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective D. Solano or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or SVU@a Miami-Police.org.

