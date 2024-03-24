MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Luis Alberto Grisales Londono was last seen in the downtown area.

The 51-year-old stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray T-shirt and a black hat.

Officials urge anyone with information on Grisales Londono’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

