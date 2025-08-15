MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from the Allapattah neighborhood in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 50-year-old Maria Dejesus was last seen in an unspecified part of Allapattah on Wednesday.

Dejesus stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective D. Reyes, or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.