MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was reported missing in Miami.

Amanda Crews, 48, was last seen in the Liberty City area of Miami.

She’s 5 foot, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and black crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.