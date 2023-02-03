MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 45-year-old Walter Gervais was last seen on Thursday in an unspecified section of Coral Way.

He stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown hair, blue eyes and a blond beard.

Gervais was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark jeans and yellow hospital slippers.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police detective L. Joseph or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. They may also email the unit at SVU@Miami-Police.org.

