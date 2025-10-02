NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Shirley Sejour was last seen leaving a location along the 1000 block of Northwest 85th Street, at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 26.

Sejour stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators said she may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Sejour’s whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy F. Owens at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3278 (desk), email: u305521@mdso.com, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

