POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Detectives say 43-year-old Bayron Procel was last seen near the 200 block of Northwest 12th Street at around 6:30 a.m., Nov. 1.

Procel stands at 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs around 200 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Procel’s whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

