MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in finding a 40-year-old man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Shelove Volmy was last seen in the area of the 16500 block of Southwest 107th Court, Friday evening.

Volmy stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, has black eyes and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with a multi-color emblem in the front, as well as black and white sneakers. He was carrying coloring books at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Volmy may also be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami-Dade Police at 305-471-8477.

